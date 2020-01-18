SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Receives $18.83 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.83.

SDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 12,000 shares of SmileDirectClub stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SDC. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,041,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

SDC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 14,620,299 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,603,143. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a 52 week low of $7.56 and a 52 week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.30 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

