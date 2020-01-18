SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SmileDirectClub is in the oral care industry. Their clear-aligner treatment addresses the large global orthodontics market. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on SmileDirectClub from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

NASDAQ:SDC traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,620,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,603,143. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.47. SmileDirectClub has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $21.10.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.30 million. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $115,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SmileDirectClub during the third quarter worth about $278,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of approximately 240 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

