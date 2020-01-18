SmartCash (SMART) Market Cap Tops $2.89 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. SmartCash has a market capitalization of $2.89 million and approximately $185,651.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SmartCash has traded up 13.3% against the dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CoinBene.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,905.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.08 or 0.01965300 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.84 or 0.03893383 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.93 or 0.00672749 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.96 or 0.00762934 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00093755 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00010222 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00025465 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.41 or 0.00599543 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It launched on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinBene, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Braziliex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

