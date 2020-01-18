Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smart Sand Inc (NASDAQ:SND) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.67.

Several analysts have weighed in on SND shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Smart Sand from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smart Sand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Smart Sand from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 129,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,677. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $92.14 million, a PE ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.47. Smart Sand has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $4.68.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.86 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Smart Sand’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Smart Sand will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew R. Speaker sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $48,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,147,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,776,386.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 47.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Smart Sand during the third quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 80.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 44.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,350,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after buying an additional 418,800 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Smart Sand by 4.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 8,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at about $173,000. 32.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of industrial sands for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. The company sells its products primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.