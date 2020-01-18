Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued an in-line rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Smart Global from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Smart Global currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.83. 174,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,375. The company has a market capitalization of $816.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. Smart Global has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.47.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Smart Global had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Smart Global will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Smart Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 45.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Smart Global by 1,153.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the third quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smart Global during the second quarter worth $208,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

