Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) Trading 1.2% Higher

Shares of Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NYSEARCA:RNSC) traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.01 and its 200-day moving average is $21.09.

