SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SKYW. Stephens assumed coverage on SkyWest in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered SkyWest from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.17.

Shares of SKYW traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.20. 241,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,575. SkyWest has a 1 year low of $47.62 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $60.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.56.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.05. SkyWest had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $760.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest will post 6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter valued at about $402,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 8,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in SkyWest by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

