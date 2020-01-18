Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) Stake Lowered by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,882 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $597,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,350,000 after buying an additional 92,188 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Skechers USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,986,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,599,000 after buying an additional 1,500,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Skechers USA by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 30,606 shares in the last quarter. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SKX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush set a $46.00 price objective on Skechers USA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on Skechers USA to $42.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine lowered Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Skechers USA from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.86.

SKX opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Skechers USA Inc has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.41.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Skechers USA had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Skechers USA Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Skechers USA news, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $37,110.72. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,051 shares of company stock valued at $7,239,743 over the last 90 days. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

