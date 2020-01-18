SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR stock remained flat at $$5.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Company Profile

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, develops and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau Special Administrative Region, the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering and Retail Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

