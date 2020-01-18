SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets to Neutral

Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:SJMHY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR stock remained flat at $$5.38 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,205. SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR has a 1 year low of $3.69 and a 1 year high of $5.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.
SJM HOLDINGS LT/ADR Company Profile
