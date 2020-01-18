SIX (SIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $321,431.00

SIX (CURRENCY:SIX) traded 67.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One SIX token can now be bought for about $0.0147 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and Stellarport. Over the last week, SIX has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar. SIX has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $321,431.00 worth of SIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002726 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.40 or 0.02933629 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00201576 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030482 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00135363 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SIX Token Profile

SIX’s total supply is 999,999,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,776,596 tokens. SIX’s official website is six.network . SIX’s official Twitter account is @theSIXnetwork . SIX’s official message board is medium.com/six-network?&&

SIX Token Trading

SIX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Liquid and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

