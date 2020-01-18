Single Collateral DAI Market Cap Tops $29.32 Million (SAI)

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Single Collateral DAI has a total market capitalization of $29.32 million and approximately $542,241.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00036148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $513.35 or 0.05762534 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026695 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033504 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00128113 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001199 BTC.

Single Collateral DAI Token Profile

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 29,372,486 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

