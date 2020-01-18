Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Receives $33.67 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.67.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Silgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of SLGN stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.57. 219,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 357,011. Silgan has a 12 month low of $25.65 and a 12 month high of $31.69. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76. Silgan had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Silgan’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Silgan will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Silgan by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Silgan by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Silgan by 10.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Silgan by 31.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

