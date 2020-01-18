Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.44-3.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.10. Signet Jewelers also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.61-3.69 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signet Jewelers from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.67.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $10.40 and a 12-month high of $31.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.11.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.78%.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

