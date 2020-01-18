Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shiloh Industries, Inc. is a global supplier of lightweighting, noise and vibration solutions to the automotive, commercial vehicle and industrial markets, capable of delivering solutions in aluminum, magnesium, steel and high-strength steel alloys to original equipment manufacturers and suppliers. The company offers one of the broadest portfolio of lightweighting solutions in the industry through their BlankLight (TM), CastLight (TM) and StampLight (TM) brands. Shiloh designs and manufactures components in body, chassis and powertrain systems with expertise in precision blanks, ShilohCore (TM) acoustic laminates, aluminum and steel laser welded blanks, complex stampings, modular assemblies, aluminum and magnesium die casting, as well as precision machined components. Shiloh has operations, sales and technical centers throughout Asia, Europe and North America. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised Shiloh Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Shiloh Industries stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.46. 93,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,033. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Shiloh Industries has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $258.96 million for the quarter. Shiloh Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.89%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLO. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Shiloh Industries during the third quarter valued at $98,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 25.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 6,913 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 120.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 14.2% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 60,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Shiloh Industries by 30.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 54,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 12,765 shares during the period. 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

