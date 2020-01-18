Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Gap Up to $64.10

Shake Shack Inc (NYSE:SHAK)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.32, but opened at $64.10. Shake Shack shares last traded at $68.44, with a volume of 11,463,917 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.68.

The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.50.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shake Shack had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shake Shack Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $20,366,019.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $2,476,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 600.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the third quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 263.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

