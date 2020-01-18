Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $115.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a hold rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Shake Shack from $76.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $84.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Shake Shack in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.68.

Get Shake Shack alerts:

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded down $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $69.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,830. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.46, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.10. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $46.26 and a 52-week high of $105.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shake Shack will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $2,476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,010,343.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 337,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total value of $20,366,019.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 21,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,718,000. Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter valued at $836,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Shake Shack by 615.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 164,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,092,000 after buying an additional 141,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Shake Shack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shake Shack and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.