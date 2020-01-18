SFE Investment Counsel Sells 5,625 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth about $1,039,000. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total value of $1,737,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,441 shares in the company, valued at $12,295,007.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John R. Bell sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $348,030.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 81,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,743.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,200,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,549,205. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.74 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a PEG ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.68.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $649.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.92 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Argus cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.30 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.95.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

