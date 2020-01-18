SFE Investment Counsel Sells 55 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LVZ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,431,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,188,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 84,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 43,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,734,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 38,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.88. 57,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,090. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $146.65 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.4835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.