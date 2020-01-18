SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,345 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 28.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Microchip Technology by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 111.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,539,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,387,716,000 after purchasing an additional 395,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 579,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,238,000 after purchasing an additional 47,918 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $322,306.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,681,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $178,471.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.41. 2,304,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,999,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $103.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.74 and a 12 month high of $112.47.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.88.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

