SFE Investment Counsel Sells 1,321 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.9% of SFE Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $6,260,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.6% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 20.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares in the last quarter. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,286,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,990,645. The company has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 2.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $131.00 and a 12 month high of $252.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 8.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.80.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 22.02%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.54%.

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 2,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.43, for a total value of $470,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,020,510.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Nomura lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $147.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.86.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

