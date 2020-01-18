SFE Investment Counsel Lowers Holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

SFE Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 37,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

NYSE AWK traded up $1.87 on Friday, hitting $130.44. 1,338,428 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,477. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.14. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $130.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.