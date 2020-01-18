SFE Investment Counsel Has $6.35 Million Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

SFE Investment Counsel lowered its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,330 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises about 2.6% of SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $6,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total value of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $277.08. 1,170,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,153. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 12-month low of $221.47 and a 12-month high of $279.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.35.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

