SFE Investment Counsel Decreases Position in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

SFE Investment Counsel lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 1.4% of SFE Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.69.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.40. 2,338,530 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,717,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $226.63. NextEra Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.74 and a fifty-two week high of $253.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $123.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.15.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total transaction of $382,992.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total transaction of $2,343,900.00. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

