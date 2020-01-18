SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Sells 237 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC reduced its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up about 1.0% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.22.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $0.99 on Friday, hitting $241.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,511,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. The business has a 50 day moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day moving average of $209.37. The stock has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 8,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.36, for a total transaction of $2,047,603.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

