Sentinel Chain (SENC) Price Reaches $0.0016 on Exchanges

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Sentinel Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX, COSS and Gate.io. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $306,703.00 and approximately $3,526.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Sentinel Chain is www.medium.com/sentinelchain . Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, COSS, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

