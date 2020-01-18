SelfSell (SSC) Price Reaches $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 47% higher against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. SelfSell has a market cap of $202,975.00 and approximately $32,378.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00044069 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000232 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Coin Profile

SelfSell is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SelfSell is www.selfsell.com

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitinka, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

