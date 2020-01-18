Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Up 6.8%

Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.14, 550,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 7% from the average session volume of 513,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on SELB. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Selecta Biosciences Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. 39.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

