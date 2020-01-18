SEGRO (LON:SGRO) PT Raised to GBX 855

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut SEGRO to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC cut SEGRO to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.67) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 862 ($11.34).

SGRO stock traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 903.80 ($11.89). 2,832,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 880.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 813.80. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31.

In other news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, with a total value of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

