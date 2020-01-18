SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 954 at Goldman Sachs Group

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price objective hoisted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 855 ($11.25) to GBX 954 ($12.55) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SGRO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 825 ($10.85) to GBX 900 ($11.84) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.54) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 990 ($13.02) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

Shares of LON:SGRO traded up GBX 17.20 ($0.23) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 903.80 ($11.89). The company had a trading volume of 3,333,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 880.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 813.80. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89).

In other SEGRO news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton purchased 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

