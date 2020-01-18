Scry.info (DDD) Market Capitalization Reaches $2.75 Million

Scry.info (CURRENCY:DDD) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. In the last seven days, Scry.info has traded 20.9% higher against the dollar. One Scry.info token can currently be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank and Gate.io. Scry.info has a total market cap of $2.75 million and $470,228.00 worth of Scry.info was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Scry.info alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.03233503 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00202434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00030312 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00132106 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Scry.info Profile

Scry.info was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Scry.info’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 440,057,074 tokens. Scry.info’s official website is home.scry.info . Scry.info’s official Twitter account is @scryscry8 . The official message board for Scry.info is medium.com/@scryscry8

Buying and Selling Scry.info

Scry.info can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scry.info directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scry.info should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scry.info using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Scry.info Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scry.info and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.