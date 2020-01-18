Sciencast Management LP Takes $806,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 460.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $49,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the second quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HBI opened at $14.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.13. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.90 and a 1 year high of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 57.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider W Howard Upchurch, Jr. sold 93,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $1,505,232.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 520,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,400,708.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HBI. ValuEngine raised Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America cut Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hanesbrands and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hanesbrands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

