Sciencast Management LP Sells 406 Shares of Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Sciencast Management LP trimmed its holdings in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ:PLCE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP owned 0.05% of Childrens Place worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Childrens Place by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,648,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,259,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 433,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,320,000 after purchasing an additional 214,538 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 241,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,620,000 after purchasing an additional 7,965 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 148,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Childrens Place by 861.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,354,000 after purchasing an additional 125,448 shares during the period.

Get Childrens Place alerts:

In other news, Chairman Norman S. Matthews purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.69 per share, with a total value of $576,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,800 shares of Childrens Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.80 per share, for a total transaction of $156,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 35,900 shares of company stock worth $2,020,014 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Childrens Place stock opened at $64.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.32 and its 200 day moving average is $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Childrens Place Inc has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $116.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $524.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.09 million. Childrens Place had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Childrens Place Inc will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Childrens Place’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Childrens Place from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Childrens Place in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Childrens Place from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley raised shares of Childrens Place to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on shares of Childrens Place to $106.75 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.52.

About Childrens Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Childrens Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Childrens Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.