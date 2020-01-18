Sciencast Management LP Purchases Shares of 6,700 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. 59.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.08. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.25 and a 12-month high of $94.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 68.52%.

ED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Guggenheim cut Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.46.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

