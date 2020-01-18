Sciencast Management LP Purchases 2,974 Shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Sciencast Management LP increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 220.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 74.3% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 254.2% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 405.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

MSI opened at $176.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $163.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.31. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $113.70 and a 1 year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.50% and a negative return on equity of 114.01%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.79.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

