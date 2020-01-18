Sciencast Management LP Makes New $608,000 Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,201 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,787,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,303,000 after purchasing an additional 159,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,118,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $578,574,000 after buying an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Arrow Electronics by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,924,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,855,000 after buying an additional 240,829 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,416,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,063,000 after buying an additional 331,855 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 14.9% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,033,461 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 134,151 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a $70.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.88.

ARW opened at $82.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $86.62.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.19. Arrow Electronics had a positive return on equity of 13.21% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $157,170.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 60,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $4,836,814.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,738,461.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,225 shares of company stock worth $6,227,396. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

