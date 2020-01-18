Sciencast Management LP Invests $832,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 80.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV stock opened at $140.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $120.60 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 36.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TRV shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut their price target on Travelers Companies to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.