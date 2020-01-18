Sciencast Management LP Invests $563,000 in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 4.8% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in TreeHouse Foods by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 2.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $47.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.47. TreeHouse Foods Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $67.88.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 7.65%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, November 10th. William Blair raised TreeHouse Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised TreeHouse Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TreeHouse Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.07.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $314,304.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 109,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,356,722.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

