Sciencast Management LP Increases Stock Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Sciencast Management LP lifted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 71.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the quarter. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 39.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 24,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 15.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,314,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,299,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter worth $3,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $60.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.96. Lincoln National Co. has a 1 year low of $50.81 and a 1 year high of $67.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.33.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($2.66). The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 4.82%. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 18.87%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lincoln National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.75.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

