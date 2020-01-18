Sciencast Management LP Buys New Shares in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 91.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.63.

In other news, SVP Bill Burns sold 7,228 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,720,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,533.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,960 shares of company stock worth $15,344,318 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZBRA opened at $252.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.17. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $166.15 and a 1 year high of $260.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.