Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sempra Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 14.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 83.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $157.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $111.47 and a one year high of $157.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.59 and a 200 day moving average of $144.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 23.55%. Sempra Energy’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.9675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

SRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.70.

In other Sempra Energy news, Director Andres Conesa purchased 2,000 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $147.26 per share, with a total value of $294,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,337.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

