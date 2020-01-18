Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scholastic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Scholastic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st.

NASDAQ:SCHL traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,508. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.46. Scholastic has a 12 month low of $31.38 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $597.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.00 million. Scholastic had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 1.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Scholastic will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 764.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6,457.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

