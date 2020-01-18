Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.89

Scentre Group (ASX:SCG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and traded as high as $4.09. Scentre Group shares last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 11,544,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$3.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.98.

In other news, insider Peter Allen acquired 993,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.81 ($2.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,784,476.81 ($2,684,026.11).

Scentre Group (ASX Code: SCG) is the owner and operator of Westfield in Australia and New Zealand with interests in 41 centres, encompassing approximately 11,500 outlets and total assets under management of $54.2 billion.

