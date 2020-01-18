SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Hits New 1-Year High at $57.49

Shares of SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $57.49 and last traded at $57.29, with a volume of 27340 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.49.

SCHYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SANDS CHINA Ltd/ADR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

The firm has a market cap of $46.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79.

Sands China Ltd., an investment holding company, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao-Resort-Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central resort, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and Sands Macao casino; the CotaiExpo, an convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena, an entertainment venue.

