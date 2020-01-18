Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Plans $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 28th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 27th.

Sanderson Farms has increased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Sanderson Farms has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms to earn $15.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $158.31 on Friday. Sanderson Farms has a fifty-two week low of $111.77 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.07 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.38. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $906.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.63) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

SAFM has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Sanderson Farms in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $197.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.91.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

