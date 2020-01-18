SALT (SALT) Price Tops $0.0496

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. SALT has a market cap of $3.98 million and approximately $97,160.00 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SALT token can currently be bought for about $0.0496 or 0.00000554 BTC on popular exchanges including AirSwap, Gate.io, Bittrex and Upbit. Over the last week, SALT has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SALT alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.25 or 0.03185556 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00202773 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00030120 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00131201 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,637 tokens. SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Radar Relay, Upbit, Liqui, AirSwap, LATOKEN, ABCC, Gate.io, Huobi, OKEx, Kyber Network, Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.