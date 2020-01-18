salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins Sells 876 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.68, for a total transaction of $159,151.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,617,793.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $137.87 and a 1-year high of $184.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 486.1% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 14,261 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,164,000 after acquiring an additional 11,828 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,204,072 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,694,000 after acquiring an additional 62,393 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,414 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 2,420,580 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $367,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,199 shares during the period. 80.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRM. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.09.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

