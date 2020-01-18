Sakura Bloom (SKB) Reaches Market Capitalization of $607,012.00

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded down 53% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, Sakura Bloom has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. Sakura Bloom has a total market cap of $607,012.00 and approximately $28.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sakura Bloom token can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.75 or 0.02696068 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000154 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay . Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news . Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en

Sakura Bloom Token Trading

Sakura Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Neraex, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sakura Bloom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

