Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain Sells 20,000 Shares

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,335,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,618,033.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SAIL opened at $25.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.89. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.56 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Sailpoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $75.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on SAIL shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Sailpoint Technologies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Sailpoint Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIL. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 41.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

