Sage Capital Advisors llc Purchases 146 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.4% of Sage Capital Advisors llc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sage Capital Advisors llc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Hemenway Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 129,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broderick Brian C boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 69,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.17 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $148.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.81% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JNJ. Atlantic Securities raised Johnson & Johnson from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.33.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.