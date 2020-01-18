Saga (LON:SAGA) Earns “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SAGA. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Saga in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

LON:SAGA traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) on Thursday, hitting GBX 46.90 ($0.62). The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,570,000. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 50.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 47.43. The company has a market cap of $526.22 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23. Saga has a 52 week low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66).

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

